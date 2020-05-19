Employers Asked to Lookout for Fraudulent Unemployment Claims

Multiple fraudulent claims have been identified in North Dakota because employers notified Job Service.

BISMARCK, N.D.–Job Service North Dakota is asking employers to be on the lookout for fraudulent unemployment insurance claims.

An increase in fraudulent claims has been noted across the country, North Dakota included.

Job Service North Dakota says, “Although fraudulent attempts to receive unemployment insurance benefits happen regularly, periods of disaster which result in a large volume of unemployment insurance claims provide an opportunity for criminals and organized crime to ramp up their efforts.”

Employers should notify Job Service ND if a claim is filed for someone who is currently working or if the claim seems unexpected or suspicious.

The criminals filing these claims gather personal information from buying Social Security numbers to gathering demographic and employment data. Multiple fraudulent claims have been identified in North Dakota because employers notified Job Service.

To report a fraudulent claim, call 701-328-2866 and document the Notice of Claim you receive on jobsnd.com.