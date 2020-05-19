Fargo Man Arrested for Attempted Murder after Intentionally Running Someone Over

FARGO, N.D.–A Fargo man was arrested Tuesday morning after he intentionally ran someone over in the West Acres Parking Lot.

Fargo Police reported to West Acres at approximately 8:45 a.m. and saw 44-year-old Michael Anderson leaving the parking lot. Officers performed a traffic stop on Anderson in the 1800 block of 42 Street South.

Police say the victim had stolen Anderson’s vehicle and drove to West Acres. When Anderson discovered where his vehicle was he went to West Acres and saw the victim in the parking lot.

Anderson got in his vehicle, intentionally struck the victim and then proceeded to get out of the vehicle and assault the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Anderson was arrested for attempted murder.