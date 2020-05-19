Twin Valley man dies after crash on I-94

FARGO, N.D. – Traffic on I-94 in the metro was slowed after a crash that killed at 75-year-old Twin Valley man.

It happened around 1:15 Tuesday afternoon in the westbound lanes near the Red River Bridge.

A car lost control veering into the center guardrail before swerving into a semi’s trailer and went into the ditch.

The driver was taken to Essentia where he died. The passenger, a 75-year-old Mahnomen woman, was taken to Sanford Medical Center. The semi driver was not hurt.