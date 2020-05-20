Shanley High School Hosts In-Person Graduation With Parents

Everyone in attendance was required to wear masks at all time, there were no handshakes or hugs being given out this year.

FARGO, N.D. — All 86 seniors of the 2020 class sat in their social distanced seating as parents watched and cheered from afar.

Staff says this type of graduation was only possible after lengthy conversations with both faculty and healthcare professionals.

“Yes there were some misgivings and some apprehension but we just kept working the plan and it worked out,” President of St. John Paul II Catholic Schools Mike Hagstrom said.

Students sat in columns of chairs and were told to space out and walk along certain spots of the school’s football field before getting their degrees.

Students were then required to go back to their spots until after graduation when they were dismissed in order.

“It was surreal cause a lot of us were thinking we wouldn’t get the chance to have a graduation but it all worked out and have our parents here not just us and in person was really wonderful,” Student Body President Of Shanley High School Anthony Hollingsworth said.

The ceremony is the only scheduled in this style as both Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools are not allowing parents at their ceremonies while Moorhead’s is online.

Staff say a big factor in having this ceremony is attributed to class size.

“We checked with public health, essentia health and infectious disease specialists and shared our plan and it worked out,” Hagstrom said.

Link To Full Ceremony : https://youtu.be/6sldoOyo6fw