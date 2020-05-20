WATCH LIVE: City of Fargo to Host COVID-19 Press Briefing at 11 a.m.

KVRR will have a live stream of the briefing here and on our Facebook page.

FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo is holding a press briefing at 11 a.m. to provide updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in our region.

City and county government officials, public health experts and healthcare systems will provide information specific to their organization.

The speakers will include:

Director of Fargo Cass Public Health Desi Fleming

Clay County Public Health Administrator Kathy McKay

Essentia Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter

VP and Medical Officer of Sanford Fargo Dr. Doug Griffin

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney

West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis

Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd

Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson

Clay County Commission Vice-chair Jim Haney

