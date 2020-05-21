10 people test positive for COVID-19 at Cass County Jail

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–Five employees and five inmates at the Cass County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

The tests were conducted as part of a mass testing event on May 19 in which the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota National Guard and the Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force partnered to test all correctional staff and inmates.

The employees and inmates who tested positive were all asymptomatic at the time of testing.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office began receiving tests results from the event on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office will continue receiving results throughout Thursday and Friday.