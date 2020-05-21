Burgum: ND to launch second COVID-19 contact tracing app

The new app is expected to be available within two weeks.

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum announced a second contact tracing app is in the works to assist public health agencies track COVID-19.

The new app will be known as Care19 Exposure and is expected to be available within two weeks.

The app will use exposure notification technology developed by Apple and Google. When an individual tests positive for COVID-19, notifications will be sent anonymously to close contacts so they can take appropriate actions.

The data collected through the app will be anonymous and sending notifications to close contacts is completely voluntary.

Burgum said, “The Care19 Exposure app will help us improve contact tracing and continue our ND Smart Restart by notifying people who may have been exposed to COVID-19, reaching the greatest number of people in a way that protects their privacy.”

North Dakota’s existing COVID-19 app will continue to be offered, but is being rebranded as Care19 Diary. The current app has more than 33,400 users