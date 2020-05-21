Fargo Public Works Crews Filling Up Potholes

Lee Anderson Of Fargo Public Works says the road work required this year isn't anything out of the ordinary.

FARGO, N.D. — Crews were out covering potholes around 13th Avenue South and surrounding areas.

“We have an asphalt kennel, and an overlay crew that we haven’t really started yet but we will shortly,” Supervisor of Fargo Public Works Lee Anderson said.

But he says the start of pothole season is always at its worst in the beginning.

“It never really ends and we go right into the fall season and keep doing it until we can’t anymore,” Anderson said.

The department is focusing on larger problems and complaints people are sending into the department.

Anderson says COVID-19 is not stopping the department from getting the job done.

We are full staffed, nothing has changed on our end for work during the summer at this point,” Anderson said.

He says it’s important for people to be patient as the city is continuing to grow and so is the work.

As his crews will be out everyday as long as weather is permitting.