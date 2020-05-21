Fargo School Board Candidates Share Their Visions

FARGO, N.D. — All 13 candidates for the Fargo Public School Board joined a public forum about why they should get the job.

The debate was hosted by the Red River Valley League Of Women Voters.

The debate touched on multiple topics about education methods but talk of the town was COVID-19 and future plans.

The questions also included audience members who submitted questions before the debate.

It’s going to have to be collaborative and we are going to have to work together and we are going to have to adjust and move quickly, Candidate For Fargo Public School Board Eric Evenson said.

We are going to have to listen to the guidance, make slow but throughout decisions. And Probably just as important is decide what we are going to have to do if we have to close down again, Candidate Jim Johnson said.

Election Day for the school board is June 9th.