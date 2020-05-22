Social Distancing In The Great Outdoors

Tips On How To Stay Safe As People Flock To Outdoor Spaces After Months Of Social Distancing

People who have been cooped up inside social distancing might be itching to get out during the long weekend. But if you’re heading for the great outdoors, you still have to pay attention to social distancing.

The USDA Forest Service says they expect a lot of people to head to outdoor spaces.

If you do, there are some tips you can follow for social distance safety.

Try and plan your trip at an off-peak time to beat the crowds.

Your favorite outdoor spot might still be too busy, so have backup destinations in mind.

The Forest Service tells KVRR every weekend so far this spring has been busy outdoors.

Amtchat Edwards with the Forest Service says, “Just reports of what we’ve been seeing out there, all of our front-liners, we’ve heard that every weekend looks like a holiday because we’re seeing so many visitors.”

The Forest Service also is promoting fire safety as people head out for the summer. You can find more info about staying safe this summer outdoors at www.beoutdoorsafe.org.