Task Force Made To Make Guidelines For Long-Term Care Visitors in ND

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Long Term Care Association is creating a task force to help reunite families with their loved ones.

The group is expecting to meet next week to put together a plan on how they can safely do this.

The committee’s chairman says the group is working closely with the state health department and following trends to help make decisions.

He says they will be working on a case by case assessment of each individual who would like to participate.

“I have been in this facility for five-and-a-half years and this is the first time in all the years that I have been here been in this type of scenarios,” Committee Chairman, North Dakota Long Term Care Association, Christopher Larson said.