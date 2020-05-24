North Dakota Reports Lab Malfunction Related to COVID-19 Tests

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota’s Department of Health is holding off on reporting the daily COVID-19 test results.

They report that the lab experienced a recent malfunction on two pieces of lab equipment.

Out of an abundance of caution, 82 positive results will be considered inconclusive and the individuals will be asked to retest.

All the facilities involved have been notified.

The issue was caught quickly and early; the malfunction is being corrected and will not impact lab processing or capacity.

The retests will run over the next couple of days – an update will be provided in future news releases and at the news conference on Tuesday.

Here are the results the Health Department released on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

· Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Burleigh County – 2

Cass County – 42

Grand Forks County – 2

Richland County – 5

Traill County – 1

Walsh County – 2



BY THE NUMBERS

82,460 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,414 total tests from yesterday)

65,488 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,340 unique individuals from yesterday)

63,070 – Total Negative (+1,287 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,418 – Total Positive (+54 unique individuals from yesterday)

After analysis it was determined that a case from yesterday identified as positive was negative and is reflected in today’s total.

2.2% – Daily Positivity Rate**

152 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

40 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

1,496 – Total Recovered (+45 individuals from yesterday)

53 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.



**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.