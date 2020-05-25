Fargo fence displays free face masks

This is the fourth time Katie Lewis has displayed the homemade masks on her parent's fence for the public to take at no cost

FARGO, N.D. — A fence in Fargo was decked out with face masks on Monday that were free for the taking once again.

For the fourth time since the coronavirus pandemic began, Katie Lewis filled her parent’s fence on 52nd Avenue and University Drive with homemade face coverings.

She encouraged people who pass by to take one at no cost to them. Tips on how to use and take care of a mask were also included in the bag.

There were approximately 150 on display.

“It is the kind thing to do,” says Lewis of wearing face masks. “It shows that you care about the community and your neighbors. I just think it is the easiest thing you can do too, and if they are free on this fence, then more people are more apt to wear them.”