Department of Justice Going After Sexual Harassment Cases In Housing

The department has seen increasing cases of sexual harassment in housing across the nation.

FARGO, N.D. – The Department of Justice is going after those in housing who sexually harass people during the pandemic.

United States Attorney Drew Wrigley is asking anyone who has experienced sexual harassment from a landlord or anybody with control over housing to come forward.

The pandemic has led to people facing housing insecurity.

Wrigley says it’s bringing out unsavory characters trying to take advantage of the situation.

“This kind of conduct is as outrageous as it is illegal, and we want to hear about it. It’s a significant priority for this department,” said United States Attorney Drew Wrigley.

Housing discrimination is illegal and the department says they will prosecute the cases in both civil and criminal court.

You can report a case of sexual harassment by calling (844) 380-6178 or e-mailing fairhousing@usdoj.gov.