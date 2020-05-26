One Person Found Dead After South Fargo House Fire

The area around the home was blocked off to traffic for a few hours.

FARGO, N.D., – At approximately 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, fire crews were notified of smoke coming from a home at 1123 South University Drive.

“Upon arrival, fire crews encountered smoke and a small amount of fire in the house. Fire was quickly extinguished. Upon going to the house and checking through things a body was identified and is left in place,” says Steve Dirksen, the Fire Chief at the Fargo Fire Department.

Fargo Fire believes the blaze started on the first floor of the home.

“The fire seems to be concentrated more in one area of the home, but it did encounter two levels,” Chief Dirksen says.

Because there is a death involved, Fargo Police have joined the investigation.

“We’re just sealing off the area and our investigators will be working on that,” he adds.

The Fargo Fire Marshal is leading the investigation.

The Fargo Police Department released a statement on Facebook saying: At 12:37, Fargo Officers were dispatched to a structure fire. Upon entry, Fargo firefighters came across a deceased victim. Per standard protocol regarding unattended deaths, our investigators have responded to the scene.