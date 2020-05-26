People Are Looking Into Holiday Trips For The End Of The Year

Many people are looking at travel to Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean.

FARGO, N.D, – Although international travel restrictions have not been lifted, some people are already thinking of what destination they want to go to when they are able to travel.

Travel agents recommend checking the latest rules on the State Department site as well as the government site from the country you want to visit.

“And if you’re looking for an actual place to go, you know reaching out to that actual if it’s a hotel or if its a theme park, you know, they’re doing a good job of putting their word out there. But, I think the safest thing to do is go to the source,” says Tod Ganje, from Travel Incorporated.

Hector International Airport staff is expecting traffic to slowly increase through the rest of 2020.