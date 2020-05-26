The Forum to print newspapers twice a week, eliminate carrier force

FARGO, N.D.–The Forum has announced changes to its newspaper schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning June 24, The Forum will only print newspapers on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Additionally, The Forum is moving away from carrier delivery and will begin mailing newspapers to subscribers. As a result, the carrier force as well as many employees in the circulation department will lose their jobs.

In an official statement, Forum Communications says it has seen an “acceleration in the decline of advertising revenue during the pandemic” resulting in the decision to cut print publications to two days a week.

The Forum will continue to produce an electronic version of the newspaper seven days a week.