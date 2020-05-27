Social Distancing: A Big Birthday Gesture

There are some silver linings to this pandemic. It’s a lot harder to get together in person for things like birthdays, but that means we’re getting to see fun displays that let everyone around know there’s a reason to celebrate.

One of my neighbors turned 87 on Monday. Her name is Dorothy and she is just the the sweetest.

Because of social distancing, some of her family members couldn’t celebrate in person.

But they wrote “Happy Birthday GMA” on the sidewalk outside her place so everyone knows there’s a birthday girl to celebrate.

That’s Dorothy’s great-granddaughter helping with the design. So adorable.

I hope she had a happy birthday. This definitely goes to show she’s got quite a loving family.

On Tuesday I shared some of the beauty from our local parks now that plants are in full bloom.

They’re a wonderful reminder of what we still have during this pandemic.

And now we have these stunning photos to share with you this morning from former KVRR intern Heather Vikre.

You’ve seen her report for us. Now she’s one of our production assistants helping put the show together behind the scenes.

She’s also a budding photographer. Get it…budding.

She sent us these beautiful photos she shot on Monday.

She says she went around North Moorhead just stopping when she saw some pretty flowers and capturing them for our enjoyment. Thanks, Heather!

Are you enjoying nature now that we’ve finally got some consistent nice weather? Show us! Send us your nature pics!

