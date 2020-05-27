WATCH LIVE: Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force to hold briefing at 11 a.m.

FARGO, N.D.–The Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force is holding a public briefing at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Task force members will provide updates on the work conducted to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Speakers will include:

Director of Fargo Cass Public Health Desi Fleming

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney

Clay County Public Health Administrator Kathy McKay

City of Fargo Emergency Manager Leon Schlafmann

City of Fargo Director of Planning and Development Nicole Crutchfield

North Dakota Air National Guard State Air Surgeon Col. Bryan DeLange

North Dakota Department of Health Field Epidemiologist Brenton Nesemeier

North Dakota State University Public Health Professor Dr. Paul Carson

For more information about the Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force, visit fargocasspublichealth.com/taskforce.

KVRR will stream the briefing here and on Facebook.