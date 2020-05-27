WATCH LIVE: Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force to hold briefing at 11 a.m.

Kendra Johnson,

FARGO, N.D.–The Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force is holding a public briefing at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Task force members will provide updates on the work conducted to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Speakers will include:

  • Director of Fargo Cass Public Health Desi Fleming
  • Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney
  • Clay County Public Health Administrator Kathy McKay
  • City of Fargo Emergency Manager Leon Schlafmann
  • City of Fargo Director of Planning and Development Nicole Crutchfield
  • North Dakota Air National Guard State Air Surgeon Col. Bryan DeLange
  • North Dakota Department of Health Field Epidemiologist Brenton Nesemeier
  • North Dakota State University Public Health Professor Dr. Paul Carson

For more information about the Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force, visit fargocasspublichealth.com/taskforce.

KVRR will stream the briefing here and on Facebook.

