Gov. Walz activates Minnesota National Guard amid protests over George Floyd’s death

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz has signed an Executive Order activating the Minnesota National Guard and declaring a peacetime emergency amid the death of George Floyd.

The National Guard has been called on to provide safety to Minnesotans and maintain peace after the protests became dangerous for protesters and first responders.

Walz said, “It is time to rebuild. Rebuild the city, rebuild our justice system, and rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and those they’re charged to protect. George Floyd’s death should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction. As George Floyd’s family has said, ‘Floyd would not want people to get hurt. He lived his life protecting people.’ Let’s come together to rebuild, remember, and seek justice for George Floyd.”

The National Guard will work with local government agencies to provide personnel, equipment and facilities to respond to the emergency.

Minnesota State Patrol and the State Emergency Operations Center will also assist with public safety measures.