Grand Forks Co. Sheriff’s Office Corporal injured in shooting released from hospital

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office says Corporal Ron Nord, who was injured during a shooting at an apartment Wednesday, is out of the hospital.

Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte and 61-year-0ld Lola Moore were killed in the gunfire.

“After being shot in the upper leg and abdomen only a day prior, Corporal Ron Nord walked out of Altru Hospital with his uniform shirt, gun, and badge in honor of Officer Holte. We are thankful for the outpouring of support in our community and state. Please keep Ron and all officers and families involved in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

“I had to walk for Cody because he still with us and he never got a chance to walk out alive,” Nord said on the post.