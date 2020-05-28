Pet Connection: Meet Jane & Daisy

Terrific Twosome Come From Uffda Animal Rescue In Cando, ND

We’re branching out further than we ever have before on Pet Connection this morning. The Uffda Animal Rescue is joining us from all the way in Cando, North Dakota.

And they’re introducing us to a beautiful pair of labs who need a home together. Find out if they’re right for you.

Jane is a two-year-old Red Lab. She’s a little cautious of people and loud noises at first but she warms up to people quickly. She’s good around cats, goats, horses, small children. She loves her toys.

Daisy is a two-year-old Yellow Lab. She’s very outgoing, kind of Jane’s security blanket. She great with kids and animals. They would love to see these two adopted together.

The pair would do well at a farm or home with large fenced-in back yard.

If you’re interested in finding out if they’re the dogs for you, contact Uffda Animal Rescue at 701-230-4014 or Uffdafundforanimals.org..

Plus, our cool cat from last week got his wish. Arlo came to us from Homeward Animal Shelter. He just wanted someone to cuddle.

And now he has it! Heather Klefstad with Homeward tells is he is officially adopted this morning. We wish the one-year-old tabby cat all the best in his new home.