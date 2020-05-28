West Fargo cancels June Cruise Night

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The City of West Fargo has canceled its Cruise Night on June 18.

The North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines recommend gatherings of less than 250 attendees and West Fargo says typical Cruise Nights see thousands of people.

To thank the classic car community, the City of West Fargo will be having a photo contest and Facebook Live event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 18.

Car owners can submit images of their classic car on the West Fargo Cruise Night Facebook page. The photos will then be made available for the public to vote on.

The voting will begin June 4 and the winner will receive a prize package.

West Fargo Cruise Night organizers will continue to monitor CDC and North Dakota recommendations in regard to the remaining Cruise Nights.