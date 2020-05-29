Chief Todd: Saturday’s march can have a “productive and positive outcome”

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police Chief David Todd says there was an opportunity for officers to step in and do something during the arrest of George Floyd.

He adds the same could be done to stop destruction during protests.

Todd says Saturday’s march at Island Park is an opportunity to do and say something in a productive manner.

“The Fargo Police Department absolutely supports the right to free speech, the right to assembly, the right to voice your opinions and we will do everything we can to support and facilitate that event tomorrow so so that it has a productive and positive outcome,” Todd explained.