WATCH LIVE: Gov. Walz to address Minnesota’s response to protests over George Floyd’s death at 10:30 a.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Friday to address the state’s response to the protests over George Floyd’s death.

Walz will also discuss public safety concerns that occurred in the Twin Cities Thursday evening.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington will join Walz at the press conference.

KVRR will have a stream of the conference on KVRR.com