NDSU Football No. 1 in Hero Sports Top 25; Five Land On Preseason All-American Team

Hero Sports Sam Herder Breaks Down NDSU's All-Americans on Preseason List

FARGO, N.D. – Coming off a third straight NCAA national championship and second consecutive undefeated season, North Dakota State football is ranked No. 1 in the HERO Sports FCS Top 25 along with five Preseason All-Americans.

Coming off a year with no interceptions and being named Walter Payton Player of the Year, NDSU sophomore quarterback Trey Lance, senior left tackle Dillon Radunz and senior right tackle Cordell Volson were named to the HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-America first team. Junior left guard Nash Jensen and junior strong safety Michael Tutsie, coming off a career year in interceptions and tackles in the defensive secondary, were named to the second team.

Five Missouri Valley teams were listed in the Preseason Top 25 including No. 2 South Dakota State, No. 3 Northern Iowa, 12th-ranked Illinois State and 22nd-ranked Southern Illinois. National runner-up James Madison was ranked fifth.

HERO Sports Sam Herder explains the selection for each Bison player whose part of the list.