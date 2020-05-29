Suspect in Grand Forks shooting charged with two counts of murder

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The North Dakota States Attorney’s Office has filed eight criminal charges against Salamah Qareed Pendleton related to the shooting death of a Grand Forks Police Officer and a civilian woman.

After an investigation, Pendleton has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, criminal mischief, terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

The murder charges carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment without parole and a $20,000 fine.

Pendelton’s other charges carry a maximum of 35 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.

Pendleton is scheduled for a bond appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.