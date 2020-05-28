Grand Forks Police Officer killed in shooting identified

Officer Cody Holte leaves behind his wife and infant son.

1/4 Officer Cody Holte

2/4 Corporal Patrick Torok

3/4 Sergeant Kelly McLean

4/4 Corporal Ron Nord

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department has identified the officers involved in the shooting incident on Wednesday, including the officer who was killed.

Authorities say Sergeant Kelly McLean and Corporal Ron Nord responded to 2627 S 17th St #303 at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday to serve a Writ of Restitution. The Writ of Restitution ordered deputies to remove Salamah Pendleton, Lola Moore and all their possessions from the residence.

Upon arrival at the apartment, Sergeant McLean and Corporal Nord knocked at the door, but received no response. Eventually, the deputies gained access to the apartment.

When the officers entered the apartment, Pendleton retreated to a bedroom. The deputies, after ordering Pendleton to come out of the bedroom several times, opened the bedroom door and were immediately met with heavy gunfire. The deputies retreated from the door and called for assistance.

The first officers to arrive on the scene were Corporal Patrick Torok and Officer Cody Holte. The two immediately entered the apartment where gunfire was exchanged between Pendleton and the officers. Pendleton was shot several times and was transported to Altru for his injuries. Corporal Ron Nord also suffered gunshot wounds and received medical attention.

Sixty-one-year-old Lola Moore, of Grand Forks, was shot and killed during the incident.

Officer Cody Holte suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Holte received emergency medical aid and was transported to Altru where he later died. Officer Holte had been with the Grand Forks Police Department for over three years and was a member of the Grand Forks Sheriff’s office Regional Water Rescue Team. He leaves behind his wife and infant son.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Grand Forks Police Department, the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Forks County State’s Attorney’s Office with investigating the incident.