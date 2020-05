Fargo Police Moving On Rioters in Downtown Fargo

Posted by KFGO 790 AM on Saturday, May 30, 2020

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police are telling everyone to stay away from downtown at this hour.

A peaceful rally all day has turned into a riot in the streets of downtown Fargo.

For your safety stay away from downtown.

Around 8:00 p.m. tonight Police began using tear gas to move the rioters back.

This is a fluid situation.

We will keep you informed through the evening and have a complete report tomorrow on line and in our 9:00 p.m. newscast.