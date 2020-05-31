City, State leaders address the violence in Fargo overnight

Joe Radske,
Fargo Riot

FargoStrong Unified Press Conference – 05.31.2020

FARGO, ND – The City of Fargo will held a press conference on Sunday, May 31 at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers within Fargo City Hall to discuss yesterday’s events in Downtown Fargo.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd announced that four of his officers suffered injuries during the violence.

18 individuals were arrested for inciting a riot.

Also, 3 squad cars were damaged.

