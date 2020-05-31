City, State leaders address the violence in Fargo overnight

FARGO, ND – The City of Fargo will held a press conference on Sunday, May 31 at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers within Fargo City Hall to discuss yesterday’s events in Downtown Fargo.

The full content of the news conference is available on our Facebook page.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd announced that four of his officers suffered injuries during the violence.

18 individuals were arrested for inciting a riot.

Also, 3 squad cars were damaged.