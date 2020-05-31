Fargo Girlfriend Arrested for Murder

Police were called to the fatal stabbing at 3:30 Saturday morning

FARGO, N.D. — A woman is arrested for murder after a fatal stabbing in Fargo.

32-year-old Terin Stately is accused of killing her boyfriend 27-year-old Keanen Poitra.

Police say they responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of 33rd Avenue South in Fargo at 3:30 in the morning Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found Poitra with a serious stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The case is still under investigation.