LIVE: Mayor Mahoney On Public Safety, Police, And COVID-19 Concerns After Weekend Protests

Mayor Sits Down With KVRR's Adam Ladwig & Emily Welker

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney joins Adam Ladwig and Emily Welker to talk about the protests over the death of George Floyd this weekend in the city. He tells us how he though Fargo Police handled the escalating situation and addressed concerns about public safety after Saturday night’s chaos.

He addressed social media posts about armed men heading towards the protests, and what role people from outside the area played in inciting violence.

Mayor Mahoney also talk about how he views the weekend as a net positive after peaceful protests earlier Saturday.

He talked about minority hiring rates for city jobs, and how the city will be monitoring COVID-19 rates after the demonstrations.