WATCH LIVE: Gov. Walz to provide update on Minnesota’s response to protests at 11:30 a.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz is holding a news conference to provide updates on Minnesota’s response to the protests over George Floyd’s death.

Walz will also address the public safety concerns that have occurred since the protests have started.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Major General Jon A. Jensen will join Walz at the news conference.

KVRR will stream the conference on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.