Clay County Sheriff’s Office searching for Fargo man who fled from officers

1/2

2/2

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a Fargo man who blocked a road and fled from police Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say 26-year-old Warren Michael Misevich was found blocking a road with his vehicle at 12:05 p.m. near a local business.

The officers tried to get Misevich out of the vehicle, but he refused to pull over.

Several PIT maneuvers were attempted, but Misevich was able to drive through them.

Officers say due to Misevich’s driving conduct, time of day and speeds involved the pursuit was terminated at the intersection of 8th Street and 12th Avenue South in Moorhead.

Misevich was seen driving a white 1997 Dodge Ram Club Cab Pickup. He faces 4th degree assault, fleeing in a motor vehicle, 1st degree criminal damage to property, driving after revocation and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660.