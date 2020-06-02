Grand Forks Comes Together To Celebrate The Life Of Officer Cody Holte

From a young age, Cody knew he wanted to lead, serve and protect his community.

GRAND FORKS, N.D – “Cody lived each day by saying, don’t let yesterday use up today,” says Pastor Ronsberg from the Sharon Lutheran Church in Grand Forks.

Friends and family of Officer Cody Holte, state leaders and law enforcement gathered to pay their respects and honor a hero.

“We come together to share our grief and sorrow as well as our thoughts and memories. We come together to thank God for Cody’s life. For who he was and the difference that he made,” Pastor Ronsberg said.

Cody Holte was described by loved ones as man of faith with a kind heart who was always willing to give a helping hand. A loving husband and father.

After high school, Cody attended basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina and Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri where he became a military engineer for the North Dakota National Guard.

“I did not know Cody well, but I’ve gotten to know him over the past week like other guard members who have gotten home, only after a tragedy. I feel a pride sense, pride that we have men and women, like Cody Holte’s caliber in the North Dakota National Guard,” says Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, of the North Dakota National Guard.

His passion and love for the community didn’t go unnoticed.

“Cody was a dedicated officer with a work ethic beyond approach. I often heard him taking officer’s calls during his lunch breaks. Or if they had other reports to make that were not in his area, Cody would respond,” Grand Forks Police Chief Mark Nelson said.

Guest speakers at the funeral included: Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, Congressman Kelly Armstrong and Gov. Doug Burgum, who couldn’t help but get emotional.

“Cody represented the best of all of us. He was a father, a husband, a citizen, a police officer. He was a man of God and family and country above all,” Burgum said.