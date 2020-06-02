Great Plains Food Bank helps distribute USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes

FARGO, N.D.–The Great Plains Food Bank is helping to facilitate the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

The program supports struggling farmers who have a surplus of food and hungry people impacted by COVID-19.

The USDA has allocated up to $3 billion to purchase food from farmers that would otherwise be left in the fields or discarded.

Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik said, “At a time when our clientele is increasing and we have a dire need for food, it’s disheartening to see stories of farmers leaving products in the fields or being forced to dump their excess milk. The Farmers to Families Food Box Program really is a win-win-win; for the farmers, distributors, and for our hungry neighbors.”

Throughout the month of June, up to nine semi-trucks of produce will be distributed each week in various cities across North Dakota including Fargo and Grand Forks. There is no income requirement for receiving food through the program.

A full list and schedule of the Farmers to Families Food Box distributions can be found here.