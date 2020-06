Two Fargo riot arrests made, Police need help identifying suspects

FARGO, N.D. – The Metro Street Crimes Unit makes two more arrests related to Saturday’s riot in Fargo.

21-year-old Abdimanan Habib, of Fargo was arrested for Arming Rioters. He is in the Clay County Jail awaiting extradition.

A juvenile was also arrested for Felony Criminal Mischief.

Detectives also need the public help’s identifying 18 more persons of interest in the riot.