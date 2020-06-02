WATCH LIVE: Gov. Walz to discuss Minnesota’s response to George Floyd’s Death at 2 p.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz is hosting a press conference to discuss Minnesota’s response to George Floyd’s death.

Walz will be joined by Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Major General Jon A. Jensen.

The press conference will begin at 2 p.m. KVRR will stream the conference on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.