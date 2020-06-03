Klobuchar Tweet: MN Attorney General announces additional charges in George Floyd death

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against now-fired Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd and also charging the three other officers involved, according to U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

“This is another important step for justice.” Klobuchar wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is leading the prosecution in the case of George Floyd’s death. A spokesperson for his office has not responded to messages seeking comment.