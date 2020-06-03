Lance, Watson Highlight Eight Players Named to Hero Sports Preseason All-MVFC Team

List also includes Dillon Radunz, Cordell Volson, Michael Tustie, Spencer Waege and Jackson Hankey

FARGO, N.D. — Hero Sports came out with its Missouri Valley Football Preseason All-Conference team and eight NDSU players highlight the list.

On offense, its quarterback Trey Lance, receiver Christian Watson, tight end Noah Gindorff and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz and Cordell Volson. Lance is coming off being the FCS Player of the Year, Watson led the team in receiving and Gindorff tied for the team lead in touchdowns.

On defense, its lineman Spencer Waege, linebacker Jackson Hankey, who is third all-time in tackles in the program’s history and safety Michael Tutsie, who had career highs in tackles and interceptions.