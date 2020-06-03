LIVE: How To Cope With Stresses Of Society

A pandemic. Worldwide protests. We are living in a more stressful time than we've seen in a long time.

The Village Family Service Center has some tips to help cope with the stresses we’re all dealing with.

Counselor Denise Hellekson says you can help your stress levels by not focusing on what-ifs.

She says our minds always go to the worst possible scenario.

She also tells us to not compare ourselves to how we felt before things like the pandemic and protests dominated daily life.

She says, “The first and foremost thing people need to know is expect to be affected. Expect to not be yourself and to know that you are going to feel differently. You are going to feel overwhelmed. You can’t avoid it.”

Hellekson says if social media is bumming you out, search out and focus on positive news in your feed.

She gave a free webinar on self-help techniques Wednesday. Click here for more information.