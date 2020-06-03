More Fargo riot arrests made

1/3 Tuyisenge Santi

2/3 Andrew Uglem

3/3 Chelsie Eggers

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police make five more arrests from Saturday’s downtown riot.

27-year-old Chelsie Eggers, of Fargo, was arrested for Arming Rioter.

26-year-old Andrew Uglem, of Fargo, was arrested for Arming Rioter and Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief.

24-year-old Tuyisenge Santi, of Fargo, was arrested for Arming Rioter and Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief.

Two juveniles were arrested for Armed Rioting and Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

So far, 17 arrests have been made.