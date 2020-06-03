No COVID-19 Spike in North Dakota from Memorial Day Weekend

Governor Burgum stresses importance of testing in daily COVID-19 briefing.

BISMARCK, N.D. — The results from COVID-19 testing done after the long Memorial Day weekend are in for North Dakota.

Governor Doug Burgum says, “there was a lot of concern around the country, a lot of press reports about all the activity that Memorial Day weekend would cause a spike and I’m happy to report that it has not caused one in North Dakota.”

Governor Burgum says in the five of the last seven days, the state has seen a daily positive rate below 1.4 percent.

That’s the best the state has done since it all started.

Governor Burgum says the state lab also got two more random access machines.

Those machines give the state capacity to process more than 4,000 tests a day.

With summer months near and people’s guards going down, he stresses the importance of testing.