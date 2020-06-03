WATCH LIVE: City of Fargo to host COVID-19 press briefing at 11 a.m.
FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo is hosting a press briefing at 11 a.m. to provide updates and discuss the Fargo-Moorhead area’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Government officials from the city and county level, public health experts, and Sanford Health and Essentia Health will speak at the briefing.
The speakers will include:
- Director of Fargo Cass Public Health Desi Fleming
- Clay County Public Health Administrator Kathy McKay
- NDSU School of Public Health Professor of Practice Dr. Paul Carson
- Fargo Cass Public Health Environmental Practitioner Chris Ohman
- Essentia Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter
- VP and Medical Officer of Sanford Fargo Dr. Doug Griffin
- West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis
- Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd
- Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney
- Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson
- Clay County Commission Vice-chair Jim Haney
North Dakota has reported a total of 2,646 positive cases, 34 current hospitalizations, 2,127 people recovered and 65 deaths. Cass County accounts for 1,762 of the total positive cases.
KVRR will have a stream of the briefing on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.