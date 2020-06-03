WATCH LIVE: City of Fargo to host COVID-19 press briefing at 11 a.m.

Kendra Johnson,

FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo is hosting a press briefing at 11 a.m. to provide updates and discuss the Fargo-Moorhead area’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government officials from the city and county level, public health experts, and Sanford Health and Essentia Health will speak at the briefing.

The speakers will include:

  • Director of Fargo Cass Public Health Desi Fleming
  • Clay County Public Health Administrator Kathy McKay
  • NDSU School of Public Health Professor of Practice Dr. Paul Carson
  • Fargo Cass Public Health Environmental Practitioner Chris Ohman
  • Essentia Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter
  • VP and Medical Officer of Sanford Fargo Dr. Doug Griffin
  • West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis
  • Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd
  • Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney
  • Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson
  • Clay County Commission Vice-chair Jim Haney

North Dakota has reported a total of 2,646 positive cases, 34 current hospitalizations, 2,127 people recovered and 65 deaths. Cass County accounts for 1,762 of the total positive cases.

KVRR will have a stream of the briefing on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.

