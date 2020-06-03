WATCH LIVE: City of Fargo to host COVID-19 press briefing at 11 a.m.

FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo is hosting a press briefing at 11 a.m. to provide updates and discuss the Fargo-Moorhead area’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government officials from the city and county level, public health experts, and Sanford Health and Essentia Health will speak at the briefing.

The speakers will include:

Director of Fargo Cass Public Health Desi Fleming

Clay County Public Health Administrator Kathy McKay

NDSU School of Public Health Professor of Practice Dr. Paul Carson

Fargo Cass Public Health Environmental Practitioner Chris Ohman

Essentia Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter

VP and Medical Officer of Sanford Fargo Dr. Doug Griffin

West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis

Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney

Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson

Clay County Commission Vice-chair Jim Haney

North Dakota has reported a total of 2,646 positive cases, 34 current hospitalizations, 2,127 people recovered and 65 deaths. Cass County accounts for 1,762 of the total positive cases.

KVRR will have a stream of the briefing on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.