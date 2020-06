WATCH LIVE: MN Governor Walz talks about additional charges in George Floyd death

Livestream: Governor Tim Walz responds to Attorney General Keith Ellison's announcement and provides an update on tonight's curfew extension | June 3, 2020 Posted by TPT – Twin Cities PBS on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

ST. PAUL, MN — Today, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Governor Tim Walz will respond to Attorney General Keith Ellison’s charging decision and provide an update on the state’s response to protests and public safety concerns that have occurred in the Twin Cities.

Expected to speak are Minnesota Governor Walz; Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Major General Jon A. Jensen.