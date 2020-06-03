West Fargo is Hosting Food Truck Wednesdays

They are hoping to bring some life to the plaza this summer.

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Every other Wednesday, West Fargo will be bringing in food trucks from 11:30 to 1:00pm

The plaza is trying to implement all the social distancing guidelines by having hand-sanitizing stations, wiping each table after each use, limiting the amount of people at each table, and having marked spots and lines.

“It’s a great way to get out on your lunch break, enjoy the weather. With not much really going on right now, there’s not really a way to get outside and I think this is a really great way that you can meet up with a few people,” says Alexis Meyer, the coordinator of West Fargo Events.

The food trucks that will be on the plaza each week will be announced on Mondays.