Two injured in Moorhead assault, BCA called to investigate

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Two people were transported to a local hospital Thursday morning after a reported assault.

The Moorhead Police Department says officers responded to 1615 20 Street S at approximately 1 a.m.

When officers arrived they discovered two people needing medial attention. One of the individuals, a man, was severely injured.

Moorhead Police say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called to help investigate the incident.

The names and status of the injured individuals has not been released.