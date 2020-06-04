USDA Farmers to Families Food Box distribution in Fargo postponed

FARGO, N.D.–Great Plains Food Bank has postponed their distribution of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program in Fargo.

The distribution was scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Great Plains Food Bank says it had to postpone the event due to logistical issues.

The distribution will be rescheduled for Friday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fargodome. The food boxes will be distributed in parking lots E and F.

A second Farmers to Families Food Box distribution is scheduled for June 18 at the Fargodome.