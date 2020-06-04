WATCH LIVE: City of Fargo hosting ‘One Fargo’ press conference at 1:30 p.m.

FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo and the One Fargo Celebration organizers are holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The City of Moorhead and the Fargo Police Department will also partake in the conference.

The One Fargo Celebration organizers, Wess Philome and Anyiwei Maciek, will provide details about their event on Friday.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd and Fargo Police Chief Dave Todd will also speak.

KVRR will stream the press conference on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.