Golden Drive Community Event Cancelled this Summer

FARGO, ND — The Golden Drive Community Event is cancelled.

Organizer Sue Baron made the announcement Friday morning on the Golden Drive Facebook page.

The Golden Drive’s 8th Annual Community event was scheduled for July 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Bonanzaville.

Here is her statement:

With a heavy heart, we are sorry to announce the cancellation of “The Golden Drive’s Community Event”.

In the face of the unknown due to the coronavirus pandemic, we feel that the only responsible action is to cancel our event out of concern for our attendees and volunteers.

If you would like to help our homeless kids or would like a Golden Drive T-shirt, to help our core mission of raising awareness, please message us!

We look forward to seeing you at our 2021 Community Event! Thank you for supporting the kids in our community experiencing homelessness. Blessings & “Stay Golden”.